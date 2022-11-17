'It is unfortunate for our customers': Flair Airlines postpones Lethbridge flights weeks before launch

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Many Lethbridge residents who were hoping to fly to Arizona from Lethbridge this winter now have to wait at least a year to catch a direct flight south.

Flair Airlines was scheduled to begin direct weekly flights from the Lethbridge Airport to Tucson, Arizona on Dec.1, but unfortunately, the launch has been postponed until next winter.

"This is disappointing for passengers and customers who were looking at winter plans down in Arizona," said Jason Elliott, Lethbridge’s director of corporate, customer and commercial services.

"By the time we're back and ready to offer this service a year from now, things will have changed and I'm sure people will be excited again to look forward to sun destinations at that time."

For the Lethbridge airport to properly service the flights, specialized equipment, like a new ramp for passenger boarding that will support mobility restricted passengers, needs to be in place.

However, supply chain issues have led to equipment not being ready in time for the launch date.

"The airport and industry partners have been scouring Canada to source this equipment, but it is in very short supply," said Flair Airline’s chief commercial officer, Garth Lund.

REACHING OUT TO PASSENGERS

When it comes to passengers, Flair says they've already reached out to customers that have purchased flights to ensure they're taken care of.

"It is unfortunate for our customers," said Lund.

"There will be, most likely, several hundred who are impacted by this at this point. We will be offering them a full refund."

Experts say that it's unfortunate to see service postponed, but the new equipment, once set up, could open the door for future travel expansions.

"Once an airline gets into Lethbridge and starts having success in that marketplace, I think other market opportunities are going to show up," said Rick Erickson, an aviation analyst based out of Calgary.

"That could hopefully include trans-continental Canadian services to eastern Canada and, quite likely, Vancouver."

Despite the cancellation, the city is still looking forward to what their partnership with Flair means for the future of Lethbridge’s travel opportunities.

"As disappointing as it is in the short term, we see this as a long-term investment that's only going to provide growth opportunities for our airport, our city and our region," Elliott said.

Anyone who has questions about cancelled flights is being asked to contact Flair's customer support at 1-833-711-2333 or email refunds@flyflair.com.