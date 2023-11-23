CALGARY
Calgary

    • It'll be chilly in the a.m., but we're due another warming trend starting Friday

    A quiet weather day is in store for Calgary on Friday.

    Expect lots of sunshine – especially in the afternoon.

    Another warming trend starts Friday, but it will still be cold in the morning.

    At 8 a.m., it will feel more like -12 with the wind chill.

    In the afternoon, a high of 3.

    Saturday, clouds will roll in.

    There is a small chance (just 30 per cent) of a couple of snowflakes in YYC but most likely, the little bit of snow will be north of Calgary along the QEII and in the southern foothills.

    The winds will pick up a bit on Sunday and Monday (up to 40 km/h out of the west and southwest) and so will the temperatures.

    Five degrees for the high on Sunday, and we have the potential to get into the double digits on Monday.

    I will keep you posted as we get closer.

    Enjoy your Friday!

