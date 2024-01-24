CALGARY
    • It'll only get warmer from here

    The next couple of days will be similar to today.

    Here's a look at tomorrow's forecast:

    The melting will continue longer-term.

    By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build in, bringing in a warmer air mass.

    We will also have stronger chinook winds.

    This will get our daytime high to at least 9 C by the weekend, with a good chance of reaching the plus double digits by Monday.

