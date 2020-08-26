CALGARY -- Matthew Tkachuk knew right away it wasn’t good. In Game 2 of the Flames' playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Tkachuk was sandwiched between Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak and his head took the brunt of the blow.

The result was a concussion and Tkachuk says he knew he wasn’t going to be coming back in the series.

“You can’t put a timeline on this injury. But you do know it’s going to be at least a week or two," he said Wednesday.

"I mean, when you get one of these you’re not going to be back playing in a day or a few days. I don’t care who you are.”

Tkachuk says the hardest thing was watching and not being able to help his teammates.

“So hard when you’re watching. You’re just helpless. You just want to be out there so bad and it just couldn’t happen,” he said.

“At the end of the day, just four years now and the same result every year.”

But Tkachuk adds it wasn’t for a lack of trying and he really liked how his team battled.

What he didn’t like was criticism thrown at a couple of his teammates.

“You know, especially the criticism toward Johnny (Gaudreau) and (Sean) Mony (Monahan). It makes me sick. It really upsets me and it pisses me off because everyone was upset at them for offensive production. They produced more than me when I was in the lineup so put the blame on me.”

The Flames did have some players who really stood out and Tkachuk says that was a positive.

But one again, it wasn’t enough and obviously not good enough.

“Certain guys stepped up but when it comes down to it, individuals can’t carry us," he said.

"Through the whole playoffs we need the full team and, you know, if it was about individuals, we’d be playing tennis or golf and quitting hockey.”

Tkachuk says he’s feeling healthy again and if the Flames were still playing he says there’s a good bet he would be able to return to the lineup.