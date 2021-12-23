'It’s a blessing': Outreach group spreads Christmas cheer to homeless Calgarians

Unwrapping a gift on Christmas morning is an annual tradition that brings joy to the hearts of many, but some less fortunate Calgarians are experiencing that special moment for the very first time in a long time this year.

"A lot of people ignore the homeless and it's a stigmatism that needs to be put down," said Lolita Matchee, who has been living on and off the streets for the majority of her life. "It’s just nice to feel like you’re in a safe place and be recognized with basic necessities especially during the holidays."

Matchee is amongst hundreds of Calgarians receiving a gift this year from the non-profit homeless outreach group, Be The Change YYC.

The group, consisting of several volunteers, walks the streets four days each week to check in on those sleeping rough outdoors. This season, they've collected more than 400 Christmas gift bags consisting of personal hygiene products, warm clothes, food, and water for those sleeping rough outdoors.

Be The Change YYC, a volunteer group, collected food, clothing and hygiene items for Calgary's homeless population.

Chaz Smith, group founder and president, spent a portion of his early life living on the streets. He says 70 per cent of the homeless people he speaks with have nowhere to go and are sleeping rough in bitter cold temperatures.

"Every year, we lose individuals that die on the streets unfortunately and so we're just working to try and prevent that from happening," said Smith.

"I know when I was experiencing homelessness that holidays were particularly stressful, you felt depressed, it reminded you of what you were missing in life. So, for me it is a special time to be able to spread that cheer and kind of warm some hearts."

According to a 2014 Alberta Health report, about 37 per cent of frostbite discharges in Calgary between 2003 and 2014 were homeless patients.

Of those patients that were admitted to hospital, about 50 per cent received an amputation, usually of their fingers or toes.

Gabriel Royce has been living on the streets for a couple of years. He received a Christmas gift this year, but wishes more resources were available for his brother who lost both of his feet due to frostbite.

"It’s a blessing, but it’s also something that should be available to everyone who is struggling to get the basic needs in their life," said Royce.

"Receiving a gift really pushes my day forward, because when someone starts my day off with just a simple smile, it makes things so much better."

Calgarians Encouraged to Acknowledge Homeless Population

CTV News spoke with several homeless Calgarians living on the streets over the past month and many say the most important thing in their life right now is to find a purpose.

Some have described being homeless as "feeling like a ghost" as people walk past on the street, while others just wish anyone would smile at them to brighten their day

Neville Geroca received a Christmas gift this holiday season for the first time in several years.

"It’s just a moment of brief comfort," he said. "It gives me a bit of joy during the holidays just to have a few basic things to survive because it’s quite different living out here, we feel like we’re living in the outside world."

Jacelynn Plemel, a registered social worker with Be The Change YYC, says the most important part of her job is to actually see and acknowledge people on the street, ask for their name, get to know them and build genuine relationships.

"The biggest thing that I try to do is build an element of trust, which is so difficult sometimes because systemically those living on the streets have learned not to trust, especially the systems out there that they have and all the barriers that they come over," Plemel said.

"The whole purpose of what we do is to make sure people know that everyone can change. You are not your past, your past is what brought you here, but with the support and the courage that’s its going to take, you can make a change and make difference."

Kristen Baraneski, team lead and fellow volunteer, agrees with a genuine approach to giving back. She once lived on the streets herself and says the holidays are often the most difficult time to connect with those struggling to make ends meet.

"We're finding, as it grows colder, people are starting to get more desperate, a lot of people get kind of aggressive, just because they’re so used to feeling dehumanized," explained Baraneski.

"So when I give out Christmas gifts on my shift, you can see the change in people's eyes and then you can see the connection, you can just see their whole body and mind change a little bit and a little glimmer of hope in their life."

Be The Change YYC is continuing to look for volunteers and donations. For more information, Calgarians can call the outreach team at (587) 224-9114 or email bethechange@outlook.com

Donations needed at this time include: