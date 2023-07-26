It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chick

Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.

The Humboldt penguin chick hatched on June 5, and officials announced on Wednesday that it's a boy.

The little one is spending his time in a burrow constructed in the outdoor area of the exhibit with first-time parents Inca and Enrique.

"We’re waiting for the chick to start to venture onto the beach in Penguin Plunge, likely later this summer," said the zoo in a social media post.

"In the meantime, lucky visitors may catch a glimpse of him peeking his head out from the burrow."

A video posted to the zoo's social media channels shows the chick sticking its head out of the burrow while one of his parents stands nearby.

The chick's name will be announced soon.