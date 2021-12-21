'It's a crisis': Local cat rescue in desperate need of support

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge's 'Last Chance Cat Ranch' is a volunteer run non-profit cat rescue that's been operating in the city for almost 30 years.

Unfortunately, they're facing tough times due to a major intake of felines and currently running over three times capacity.

The rescue takes in cats from across southern Alberta, but demand is higher than they've ever experienced according to the cat ranch's founder, Elizabeth Ginn.

"This is the worst year it's been," she told CTV News.

"We currently have 200 cats in our rescue. Our capacity is normally at, tops, 60. It's a crisis, I can't put it anymore than that."

In addition to the hundreds of cats already in their care, there are 27 cats on a waitlist.

UNPREPARED PET OWNERS

Ginn says the rise is due to a few things, but mainly pet owners that weren't prepared financially, or mentally, to take care of a pet.

"It's heartbreaking and it's really having a dire impact on our volunteers and our organization overall, not to mention the cats," said Ginn.

The large intake also comes at a huge cost with the organization's average yearly vet bill for one clinic alone being close to $150,000, and that's during a normal year.

"The vetting alone is what puts us in deficit all the time," said Esther Murillo and Nancy Giles, volunteers at the ranch.

"Never mind the cost surrounding the food and cleaning products and their litters and things like that. The need for more money is always a concern."

Both Murillo and Giles are passionate volunteers, but Ginn says the need for more helping hands is constantly growing, especially these days.

"None of us get paid to do what we're doing," she said.

"We don't have paid staff, we're all volunteers, and our volunteers are getting burnt out."

FINDING NEW HOMES

When it comes to finding homes for the furry felines, they're asking anyone looking for a new pet to consider adopting.

Murillo and Giles say that finding a safe, permanent home for the cats is almost always the best option.

"When you're able to make a good match and adopt a cat out it's very rewarding. It's a win-win and that's what we're all about."

In addition to adoptions, they're also looking for foster homes to help take some of the pressure off while they search for forever homes for the loveable cats.

To find out how you can adopt, foster, volunteer or donate to or with the last chance cat ranch, you can visit their website.

You can also find more information on their facebook, Instagram and tiktok social media pages.