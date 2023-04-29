It's a dynasty: Bandits claim third consecutive AJHL championship with 3-2 OT victory over Spruce Grove
Here's a question Calgary hockey fans have for Brooks hockey fans: Do you party just as hard when you win the championship for the third season in a row?
The Brooks Bandits and their deliriously happy fans can spend Saturday answering, after the Bandits defeated Spruce Grove 3-2 in overtime Friday night at a jam-packed Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks.
Brendan Poshak, who hails from Green Bay, scored 5:10 into overtime to give the Bandits their seventh AJHL championship and third in a row.
The Bandits defeated the Saints 4-1, adding a 2023 to titles previously won in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Caelan Fitzpatrick scored twice in the first period to give the Bandits an early lead, but the Saints fought back on goals from Liam Watkins and Luigi Benincasa to send it to extra time.
Bandit goaltender Ethan Barwick was named AJHL MVP.
With the win, the Bandits qualified for the 2023 Centennial Cup, which starts May 11th in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.
All of those games will be broadcast on Real Country 105.7 FM.
