It's a dynasty: Bandits claim third consecutive AJHL championship with 3-2 OT victory over Spruce Grove

The Brooks Bandits won their third consecutive AJHL championship Friday night, defeating Spruce Grove 3-2 in overtime. The team qualified for the Centennial Cup, which starts May 11 in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits) The Brooks Bandits won their third consecutive AJHL championship Friday night, defeating Spruce Grove 3-2 in overtime. The team qualified for the Centennial Cup, which starts May 11 in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis

After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina