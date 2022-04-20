‘It’s a mixed feeling’: locals react to Raymond remaining a dry community, town council voting against ending alcohol ban

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The council of a southern Alberta town that has been dry for more than a century has voted against a motion to allow restaurants to serve alcohol.

Six out of seven councillors in the town of Raymond, about 240 kilometres south of Calgary, voted against the motion to amend a bylaw after just over half of town residents who answered a survey indicating that they were not in favour of the change.

Kurtis Pratt, Raymond's chief administrative officer, said 462 out of 890 residents who participated said they were not in favour of allowing restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it might help the local economy.

That means Raymond will continue to ban alcohol service in any establishments.

There is no liquor store in the town of 4,000, but people can buy booze in nearby communities to drink at home.

Temporary licences can be obtained to serve alcohol at weddings and special occasions.

The vote was news one local restaurant didn’t want to hear.

“We are, of course, disappointed in the decision that we heard last night (at council),” said Angela James, owner of Brimstone Grill.

James described the decision as another blow to increasing more business.

Pratt said engaging with the community was a key objective during the process.

“Through his process, council was really wanting to engage with the community, this has been a major position of this council during the last election was to engage the public and increase the voter’s ability to provide input and what we’re hearing, a lot of people appreciated the opportunity to provide their comments,” he added.

TOUCHY SUBJECT

One resident who spoke to CTV News said alcohol is a touchy subject in the town.

“This is a diverse town of different religions and people here, so I think everybody is equal,” said Richard Jensen. “(The community survey) is the right way to do it, let the public have their say.”

Restauranteur James said she hoped serving alcohol would be another way to bring in much-needed revenue.

“The financial impact that we are experiencing has been big,” said James. "The liquor (license) would have, really, just been help to subsidize (restaurant receipts).

"We’re not going to gain a lot off of liquor," she added, "but we are a sporting venue and the two go hand-in-hand. It’s really, really hard to think the struggle to stay open will continue.”

She said having a license is more than serving booze.

“I think that knowing the facility would’ve been licensed would've actual helped bring in more people from out of town communities to here and also (helped us) staff-wise. The opportunity to bring on a few more staff for the summer so that would've been good for the community because we do hire people from the community,” said James.

But according to the survey, the majority of residents do not support the policy of allowing new and current restaurants to serve alcohol, no matter how much it may help the economy.

“At present, the community is content to not have those applications within the community,” added Pratt.

With files from The Canadian Press