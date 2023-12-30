'It’s been a little bit challenging': warm weather impacting sleigh riding business in K-Country

Some outdoor winter activities have been made more enjoyable by the unseasonably warm weather but others, such as one sleigh riding business, have felt its impact.

“It’s been a little bit challenging with the warmth. A lot of our activities rely on the snow,” said Boundary Ranch administrative assistant and coordinator Dawn Kierstead.

The ranch was set up 38 years ago and is located in Kananaskis country. Boundary Ranch’s sleigh ride experience provides people with a scenic 30-40 minute journey while teaching them about the area on a ride that ends with S'mores and cups of hot chocolate.

Dog sledding is also an option.

“The skis (for dog sledding) were put on till basically one day before Christmas,” she said. “That’s been difficult.”

Sleigh riding, which normally starts in November, was able to start at the beginning of December due to adjustments to the sleigh.Visitors to The Ranch, who usually stay in Kananaskis Village, are typically people coming to experience winter activities in the area such as snowshoeing, tubing and skiing -- but not so much this winter, according to Kierstead.

“We have been relying a lot more from the lovely folks of Calgary to come up just for the day to experience the sleigh,” she said.

Boundary Ranch wraps up sleigh rides on Jan. 7th but the ranch, which partners with Mad Dogs & Englishmen, will continue to provide dog sledding past then.