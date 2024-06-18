CALGARY
    It's been chilly for mid-June but Wednesday, the warming trend begins

    A frost advisory is in place for areas outside of Calgary (including Bragg Creek, Okotoks, Claresholm, Airdrie and Olds) as these communities are expected to dip to or below freezing on Tuesday night.

    While Calgary is not under the advisory, we will drop to 2 C and have the chance of frost here, too.

    Wednesday will be bright for the most part, and even a little warmer.

    There is still the chance of showers by 4 p.m.

    And Wednesday, the warming trend begins.

    There is a chance of isolated afternoon showers for the next couple of days, and the risk of thunderstorms late-day Friday.

    You'll notice much warmer temps by the weekend!

