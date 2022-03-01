'It’s definitely exciting': Lethbridge residents, businesses react to easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions
Residents, business owners and representatives from the City of Lethbridge are expressing cautious optimism now that Alberta has dropped most provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.
The province moved to Step 2 of their easing of restrictions on Tuesday, which means the return of full capacity at large entertainment venues and the end of an Alberta-wide mask mandate.
Businesses operators across Lethbridge, like Kieran Meeks from The Duke Pub & Grill, say they’re looking forward to a return to normal.
"It’s definitely exciting," said Meeks, the general manager.
"It’s been a very tough two years on a lot of people. That being said, it’s nice to hopefully be able to put this behind us and let go of restrictions."
Not only will the pub no longer require patrons wear masks, staff are now able to once again open the facility to full capacity with a return to normal service hours. It also means the pub will be able to offer pool again.
However, despite the mask mandate being lifted, Meeks said they're emphasizing everyone's right to wear a mask if they want.
"A lot of the customers, in general, are just over the masking restrictions, which is fair," Meeks said. "We definitely still encourage people to wear masks if they want to, and we want people to feel as comfortable as possible."
Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Cyndi Bester says she doesn't believe masking it will play a major role for most businesses.
"The mask situation isn't going to make a huge difference, particularly in business, because it's going to be a choice," said Bester.
"I think with the removal of masks, we're going to be able to see each other smile and maybe that will just lift everybody's spirit a little bit."
When it comes to masking, The City of Lethbridge has said it will continue following the provincial government's lead, and will still require masking on public transit.
"Public transit is still under a masking requirement and, obviously, we will continue to follow that requirement," said City of Lethbridge People and Culture Manager Jason Elliott.
"Everybody is cautiously optimistic that we are moving forward in a positive way here, and that, at some point, there will be an end to this pandemic."
In addition to removing most masking requirements, the province has also lifted a mandatory work-from-home order.
The City of Lethbridge said it is working with employees to see which jobs may be better suited to continue from home, but is welcoming back anyone who wishes to do so.
It has also removed a vaccination requirement for staff.
On Tuesday, the ENMAX Centre also announced that, effective immediately, it will be operating at 100 per cent capacity.
Staff say while masks are now an option, respect is not, and fans who choose to wear masks are encouraged and supported to do so.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests are no longer required for any event at the Enmax Centre, and concessions will be open with enhanced cleaning protocols and sanitization.
When speaking with residents about the lifting of restrictions, CTV News found many who were excited about the move, while others were still on the fence.
"I’ll still probably wear a mask from time to time," said James Wensveen. "But it’s nice to be able to go somewhere now without having to put on a mask if you choose not to."
"As an older person, and thrice vaccinated, we’re going to be careful for a while with distancing and things," said Rita Mahar.
"It’s a long time coming," said Chris Lange. "I think everybody’s well over sticking at home, trying to follow the government’s rules and the easing is finally a day we’ve all been looking forward to."
There isn't a date set for Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, instead, it will depend on hospitalization rates.
Once the government deems it safe enough, all masking measures for Alberta Health Services facilities, continuing care and transit will be lifted and mandatory isolation will become a recommendation only.
For more information on the province’s re-open plan, you can visit their website.
