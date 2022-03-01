'It’s definitely exciting': Lethbridge residents, businesses react to easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Kieran Meeks from The Duke Pub & Grill in Lethbridge. Kieran Meeks from The Duke Pub & Grill in Lethbridge.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation

Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave after an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 28, 2022. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what the country's president called a blatant campaign of terror.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina