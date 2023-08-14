'It's disappointing': Alpha House Society's outreach vehicles vandalized

Officials with Calgary's Alpha House Society say it could cost between $10,000 to $15,000 to repair damage to dozens of the non-profit's outreach vehicles.

In total, 13 of Alpha House's 14 vehicles saw tires punctured while they sat parked at the organization's administrative location in the city's northeast on Friday.

On Monday, puncture marks could still be seen on the flattened tires, most of which had yet to be repaired.

"It's frustrating, it's disappointing," said Shaundra Bruvall, the director of communications with Alpha House.

"We're used to crisis work, but that's not typically the crisis work that we deal with. We're much more used to client crisis," Burvall added.

The vehicles are all used for Alpha House's HELP Team, formerly known as the DOAP Team, which travels city-wide to connect individuals living on the street with social programs and help.

Alpha House says it has moved vehicles from its other programs so that operations wouldn't be impacted by the punctured tires.

"We work with businesses who experience similar situations and we're lucky to have a good relationship with police, to be able to work with them to identify what happened," Bruvall said.

"We want to get back to operations as normal."

Bruvall says money from the non-profit's program funding will have to be used to replace the damaged tires.

If you wish to donate to Alpha House to help, you can visit the Alpha House Society website.