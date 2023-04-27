'It's everywhere': City of Lethbridge working to repair potholes

The City of Lethbridge says this spring has busier than usual when it comes to filling potholes.

Workers have been repairing craters and cavities on city streets since mid-April.

Juliane Ruck, the city's transportation operations manager, says fluctuations in temperature created more cracks in the roads, which eventually turned into potholes.

"It's everywhere," he said.

"Right now, our night crews work on the major roads to avoid traffic – because they have higher traffic volumes – still, because it gets cold at night, the risk of more damage is high, so we try to get to those first."

The city responded to approximately 400 service requests for potholes last year and filled in at least 2,000 potholes as a result.

The city says repairing potholes is one of its main priorities when it comes to road maintenance, but all that work doesn’t come cheap.

"Our overall road maintenance budget is approximately $2.3 million," Ruck said.

He says of that, about half-a-million dollars per year goes toward pothole filling.

Alan Marsh, the owner of Fountain Tire Lethbridge South, says every year they see dozens of drivers who need mechanical work to repair damage caused from driving over deep potholes.

"This time of year we're pretty busy," he said. "We see a lot of damaged tires, lots of damaged wheels, lots of front-end work."

Depending on the kind of damage your vehicle suffers, Marsh says repairs can range from $140 to perhaps even $1,000.

If you see a pothole that needs filling, you can call 311 to report it.