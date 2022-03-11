'It’s exciting': fans taking in Brier experience in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

As the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier heads into its final weekend, organizers say it's meeting all their expectations and fans couldn’t agree more.

“That is one of the main things, to just have fans back and I think the curlers are just feeding off all the energy being produced,” said Diane Tredard, who travelled to Lethbridge from Edmonton to take in the Brier.

The Brier is the first major event at the ENMAX Centre since the province eased COVID-19 restrictions, including the dropping of capacity limits.

“We haven’t seen this kind of activity and crowds since the pandemic started. It’s exciting, I’m glad to see people coming in and enjoying it,” said Kim Gallucci, general manager of the ENMAX Centre.

"It's great to see people smiling, laughing, visiting. It has been a great experience for the fans, for us, for the employees and for the city. There's been a lot of people from out of town too here, so that's been a real plus,” he added.

Hosting a major curling event in Lethbridge is nothing new. The ENMAX Centre has been host to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the World Men’s Championship and the World Women’s Championship.

“I found the fan base just absolutely love it and they're eating it up and enjoying it, and having a great time,” said Gallucci.

Friday saw the first round of playoffs and fans in attendance say watching in person is still the best way to take in curling.

TICKET SALES RISING

Ticket sales are on the rise as the tournament nears the final few days.

The 10-day long event has drawn fans from across the country, including Gordon Dubyk who came from Saskatoon.

“We like to support it and it’s just nice to see it live. It’s nice watching it on TV, but there’s just a different atmosphere when you come here and it’s live,” he said.

“It’s more exciting. You don’t see the replays, but it’s just more exciting, the energy that’s here - it’s just wonderful,” said Tredard.

But for fan Marlene Flasch, attending the Brier means more than just the game.

“Well, I guess because my grandson playing in it,” she said.

Flasch’s grandson, Colton is the skip for Saskatchewan. She says she's been to every Brier since he's started curling and missing this year wasn't an option, pandemic or not.

“I love it, especially when they're cheering for your own team and there are so many Saskatchewan fans here,” said Flasch.

The final draw is set for Sunday, with organizers saying tickets for the weekend draws are going fast.