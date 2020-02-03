LETHBRIDGE -- The owner of a pair of dogs that died after being poisoned while in the backyard of a Lethbridge home is warning other pet owners to be wary when letting animals outside.

Jenalee Campbell says she let her two St. Bernards, named Emma and Tikka, outside early Sunday, something she did every morning.

"After a little while I heard some howling, which was unusual for my dogs to do. I got up and looked out the window and didn't see anything but I continued to hear the howling," she said.

"I went outside and I saw the one dog lying in the back of the yard. He was paralyzed and couldn't move. I thought he was having a seizure because he was prone to having seizures."

Campbell and her boyfriend went to bring the dog inside to make him more comfortable and that's when she noticed the other dog wasn't around.

"She came running over and she collapsed on our back deck and started having a seizure," she said.

"We got her into our house and she collapsed at the bottom of our stairs and then she didn't move. She started seizing, she kept having seizures. We got our other dog into the house and he started breathing really heavy, he had a seizure and not long after he passed away, before we could get him to the vet."

Emma was rushed to a vet, where after about three hours, Campbell and her boyfriend made the decision to take the animal off support as its organs were shutting down.

"It's heartbreaking, it's terrible, I can't even put into words. I just lost …" Campbell said, her voice trailing off.

"We just lost two huge members of our family. It'll never be the same again … there will always be that gap. It is the most heartbreaking thing and I do not wish this on upon anybody, ever."

Police seized some food from Campbell's backyard are now investigating. They also issued a warning.

"All members of the public, particularly those who live in the area, are advised to be extra vigilant if they have young children or pets," reads a release from police.

"Watch out for any strange items in yards or common areas that dogs, cats or children could ingest."

Anyone who has information, or has experienced a similar incident, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.