‘It’s hectic’: snow removal crews, outreach groups deal with major snow fall
Lethbridge has officially received its first major snowfall of the season.
Snow fell throughout Wednesday, keeping snow removal companies busy.
“It’s hectic, it's snowy, it's blowy,” said Joe Herasemluk, owner of Double H Landscaping and Excavation in Lethbridge. “It a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety for the first snow, you ask yourself is everything good? Do you have good tires? Do you have good batteries? Everyone going to show up for work?”
The morning commute got off to a shaky start for some drivers, with multiple accidents on Whoop Up Drive, leading to a traffic standstill.
The road re-opened a short time later, but City of Lethbridge crews said rain and snowy conditions on Tuesday didn't help.
“The roads were so warm that the snow melted and then it froze back at one or two or three in the morning and so we were out there first thing in the morning and we had guys continuously doing sanding and salting,” said Darwin Juell, transportation manager with the city.
“We’re already in winter shift mode, meaning we’ve got about 24 people that are operators that are broken up into two shifts. We’re working 16 hours a day normal operations; and when there is a snowfall like this, we’re working 24 hours a day with the same crews.”
The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) said drivers need to take their time and don't speed, leave space when following vehicles and clean off their cars completely before driving.
“Ask yourself, is heading out right now the right thing to do?” said Ryan Lemont, driver education manager with AMA. “I think everybody’s threshold for comfort is going to be different, but the main thing to think about is safety. Is this really something that I need to do right now? If the answer is yes, then how can I be safe when I do it?”
Although there is no exact measurement confirmed, Lethbridge is expected to have received about 15 centimeters of snow over the past 24 hours, which has prompted the City of Lethbridge to declare phase one of snow routes. Residents along the route will have until noon on Thursday to move their vehicles.
“Now, our trucks are on arterial roads such as Whoop Up Drive, University Drive, all the other arterial roads and by tomorrow or Friday, then those same plow trucks will move into the residential areas plowing to the right,” Juell said.
PATIENCE PLEASE
Those working to clear the roads and sidewalks are asking drivers to be patient and give them room to work.
“Usually when we’re doing arterial roads, we’re gang plowing, which is multiple trucks going side by side within a few metres apart,” Juell said. “Do not try to pass the snow plow trucks, be patient, it will be a much better surface after the plow truck.”
“When you see yellow lights flashing and machinery, just go away from that area, try and go some place else,” Herasemluk added.
SUPPORT FOR MOST VULNERABLE
With the snowy conditions, the temperatures in Lethbridge are also expected to drop throughout next week. The colder temperatures have outreach groups in Lethbridge gearing up for an increase in clients needing support and a place to warm up.
“Once the snow falls, the reality of the impact of need for services for vulnerable people becomes much more apparent as we struggle ourselves to make our way through the icy streets and such, so it's been busy and we're gearing up to accommodate everyone that needs shelter,” said Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House.
Alpha House, which operates the homeless shelter in Lethbridge, is encouraging those most vulnerable to go inside and warm up often.
Lethbridge’s homeless population is estimated to be the highest in years, which has Alpha House ready to assist as many as they can.
“It’s been busy the last couple of days,” Christiansen said. “We do anticipate that we will be over capacity as we were last winter and we’ve already seen an increase in people this year.”
Donations of warm clothing and winter gear are being accepted at both Alpha House and Streets Alive Mission throughout the winter months.
