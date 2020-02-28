CALGARY -- A group of aspiring soccer stars are going head-to-head in south Calgary this week.

Cavalry FC is holding open tryouts to find the team’s next star, and on Friday, 40 players looking to crack the preseason training roster took to the pitch.

"It’s almost like a Canada’s Got Talent type of contest," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Cavalry FC head coach and CEO, referencing the reality talent show.

On Thursday, the tryouts started with more than 100 players. They were judged by coaching staff on their speed, skill and soccer smarts...among other things.

"There are different ways to impact the game and, as a trained eye, you start to pick that up rather quickly," said Wheeldon. "So you can start to filter off the recreational players really early."

The players left standing after Friday will have a chance to play a young Cavalry squad. If there are any standouts remaining after that, they’ll be invited to next week’s preseason training.

"After a really good 2019 season, we got a lot of emails, requests for trials, and agents contacting us," said Wheeldon. "We can’t see everybody because we don’t have enough time, but what we can do is put out an opportunity for those who are generally serious and see what we can take out of it."

It’s a different kind of competition than what most of the players usually see but that didn’t mean the action wasn’t up to par.

Players in Friday’s 11 vs. 11 game called the match "intense" and "speedy".

Wheeldon and his staff said they’re happy to give Calgarians a shot at high-level competitive soccer.

"Everybody’s got the dream to play professional, but not everyone has got the path in."

Cavalry’s Canadian Premier League campaign officially kicks off on April 11th in Hamilton for a match with the 2019 CPL Champions, Forge FC. The team’s first home game goes April 25th at Spruce Meadows against York9 FC.