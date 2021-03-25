LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge business owner Brad Whalen has announced plans to run for mayor, and has become the first candidate to officially file his nomination papers at city hall. Whalen said he is entering the race now because it will take time to put together a comprehensive plan for change, decide what change looks like, and to build a team that can make that happen.

“Everybody has had enough of the lack of support from the city for small business,” said 39-year-old Whalen, a married father of five.

Whalen said he tried to reach out to councillors, but has never had the mayor or council visit his business.

“I’ve talked to business owners who have been shut down since last March and the city is still banging on the door to pay their business license fees, so there’s lots of issues.”

Whalen believes current city council decisions have been driven by special interest groups, boards, and non-for-profit organizations that represent a small portion of the population.

He said in the past number of months he has spent a great deal of time speaking with residents, business and property owners and the aging population.

“The one opinion that seems to be clear over the past 40 years, mayor and council has only been concerned about building a vibrant retirement community,” added Whalen.

“Lets face it, council is broken,” said Whalen. “We have to stand up and make the change ourselves when council won’t do it for us.”

Whalen maintains one reason council has voted down a ward system in the past, is because it ensures they can keep their seats at the table.

“Right now the deck is stacked in their favour,” he said.

Whalen said his slogan will be “how can I help?” He is planning to visit every small business in the city over the next seven months.

Out of respect for COVID regulations he will not be campaigning door to door, but said he is willing to get together with people who feel comfortable with a meeting.

PROGRESS AND GROWTH ESSENTIAL

Whalen maintains progress and growth are essential to moving forward, and said building a third bridge should be one of the cities top priorities, helping to generate residential, industrial and manufacturing opportunities.

“I’m hoping we can get enough new blood on council that sees the significance and value in adding that.”

Whalen said it’s also time to open the books and take a close look at how much money is being spent on buildings and other capital assets that are unused, or under utilized.

“I believe if you own a capital asset it has to be an advantage to the city and has to service the city.”

Whalen said a second priority is to establish a sustainable rehabilitation community project on the outskirts of the city.

“Somewhere that wouldn’t affect residential neighbourhoods, and would not affect industrial neighbourhoods.”

He said the rehabilitation project would aimed at providing every vulnerable individual the ability to get help with housing, training and other services they need to reintegrate into society, find employment and get back on their feet.

Lethbridge lawyer and business owner Stephen Mogdan has also announced plans to run for mayor.

Current Mayor Chris Spearman is not seeking re-election.

The municipal election is scheduled for October 18.