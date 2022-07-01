'It’s so nice to be back together again': Canada Day back in Lethbridge with a city full of events

'It’s so nice to be back together again': Canada Day back in Lethbridge with a city full of events

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina