'It's stressful': Northeast apartment building flooded

Residents of a northeast Calgary apartment complex are out of their homes after their building flooded on New Year's Day.

Firefighters were called to Bridgeland Place around 6:30 p.m. and found water pouring out of the lobby.

The building was evacuated, and elevators shut down as crews worked to stop the water.

Resident Kavin Sheikheldin said this latest incident marked the fourth flood in 10 days.

"It's steamy and hot water," Sheikheldin said. "It's stressful and frustrating.

"Water was spilling out from the ceiling," she added.