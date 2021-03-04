LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge College donors have made a huge difference in the lives of students over the past year.

In 2020-21, the college gave out more than $650,000 in student awards to more than 460 students.

This has helped relieve students of the financial burden that can come along with getting a post-secondary education.

"Whether it's a new building, a new program, a new student-led initiative or a new service for students, there has always been a donor or community partner there to lend a hand, turning dreams into realities that serve the community,' said Lethbridge College President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns.

One of the students to receive a donor student award is first-year nursing student Laura Taylor.

Taylor is a wife and mother of six and has decided to chase her dream of becoming a nurse after a 13 year hiatus.

"My oldest sister's a nurse, my dad's a doctor, I've got a lot of medical things in my family I guess and being a nurse, it's the only thing I've ever wanted to do besides being a mom," she told CTV.

She initially took the Licensed Practical Nurse program at LC right out of high school but put her education on hold when she got pregnant in her first semester.

Taylor says the decision to go back was a difficult one and the backing from her six children has been more than she could've hoped for.

"When I have exams come up and I come home, my older kids are always asking me how I did and do I feel good about it and cheering me on when I do well."

She went on to say that nothing has compared to the love and support she's gotten from Mark, her husband of 15 years.

"He's helped me through thick and thin," she said. "He's always the person I run to when I feel like I'm losing my marbles and he's there to pick them back up and put them in my pocket."

Unfortunately for the Taylors, schooling is expensive and the two weren't sure how they would make ends meet with six children at home.

Luckily, thanks to the donors, Taylor received a $1000 scholarship through the college.

"It was a huge boost. I know a thousand dollars doesn't sound like much in the long run when you're thinking of tuition, but it really helps," Taylor said.

According to Oliver Twizell, LC's Director of Development and Alumni Engagement, there have been many students, much like Taylor, who have been given a fresh start thanks to these donations.

"We see many of the letters that they handwrite to donors sharing the personal impact that donors have made on their lives and really given them hope to continue their education and the ability to complete their education," Twizell said.

He added that the school understands the trying times many have faced over the past 12 months.

"While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, our donors and community partners have stepped up to support the delivery of education that benefits students as well as the industries they will be employed by."

Taylor said she's thankful for everything Lethbridge College has done for her and her family since she made the choice to go back, including giving her the opportunity to show her kids the importance of an education.

"It's showing them what college life looks like, from my perspective, and getting them excited to grow up and find out what they want to be," she said with a smile.

Unfortunately, to her dismay, Taylor said none of her six kids have shown any interest of following in her footsteps and getting into the messy world of nursing. Not yet, at least.

For more information about donor-related projects at Lethbridge College, or to get involved, you can visit their website or read the college's Ready to Rise: A celebration of giving publication.

Lethbridge College released a video for anyone interested in seeing more of Taylor's story.