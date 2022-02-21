'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family Day
A dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
While the river walk in East Village didn't see the usual hustle and bustle of most holidays, there were a few people out enjoying the fresh, though frigid, air.
"It just feels better to get exercise and get warm," said Barbara Hennessey, with little icicles covering her eyelashes. She'd been walking outside for about an hour and a half and says everyone has been cooped up long enough.
"It’s too boring sitting at home."
Others weren't out voluntarily but were obligated to do so, including Paula Knetsch who was taking her dog out for a walk.
"We'd probably get out anyways but it's really the dog that's the instigator, she has to get out," said Knetsch. "But, you wear tones of layers, so it's not so bad.
"Spring could come tomorrow though and I would be happy."
WARM UP FOR A GOOD CAUSE
For those looking to warm up, the plunging mercury coincides well with the ongoing YYC Hot Chocolate Festival.
The month-long competition sees cafes and restaurants across Calgary sell a creative version of the beverage in support of Meals on Wheels.
"We'll do 100 to 120 each Saturday and Sunday for this month," said Jordan Rumrill with Monki Breakfastclub & Bistro.
The restaurant has been taking part in the challenge for years and Rumrill says it's a nice way for people to escape the cold and support a local charity.
"Meals on Wheels is a great cause and we've been involved the last three years is my understanding and such a fun thing to be a part of."
BATTLE THE WINTER BLUES WITH DUELLING PIANOS
With temperatures too cold for many little ones, many families brought their kids out to the National Music Centre on Monday.
Studio Bell was offering free admission and hundreds turned out to watch the Dueling Piano Kings.
"We thought it would be a great thing to do for Family Day and it was kind of cold so hard to get in some outdoor activities," explained Christina Tran who was there with her family. "It's great to see everyone out and enjoying themselves and spending time with their families."
Studio Bell also offered a six-month membership available for purchase at a pay-what-you-can-rate on Family Day.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions, drawing Western vows of sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday, drawing U.S. and European vows of new sanctions and upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis
The current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is confident the votes are there to approve the measures.
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Canadian study finds U.S. child marriages violate statutory rape laws in 14 states
A Canadian study examining how American children can legally marry at an earlier age than they can legally consent to sex found that child marriages violated statutory rape laws in 14 states.
Senator apologizes for 'mangled remarks' about Ottawa residents frustrated by convoy protest
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia has apologized in the Senate for comments he made about the reaction of Ottawa residents to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that had occupied the city's downtown for three weeks.
'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
Canada advises against non-essential travel to Belarus due to Russia-Ukraine tensions
Canadians are now being warned not to travel to Belarus due to 'the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine,' according to a new travel advisory.
Edmonton
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
Southeast Edmonton house goes up in flames
A house in southeast Edmonton was significantly damaged in a fire Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is confident the votes are there to approve the measures.
Vancouver
-
Here's how cold it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week: Environment Canada
Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are in for a cold week ahead, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing, a special weather statement says.
-
Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
-
Speed, drugs, alcohol potential factors in crash on Granville Street: Vancouver police
Police in Vancouver are investigating a high-speed crash on Granville Street after a driver collided with another vehicle Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving six passenger vehicles and two transport trucks in Monastery, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
'Status quo is not acceptable': B.C. may remove some housing approval powers from local governments
The British Columbia government is considering taking away some of the permit powers municipal governments have to approve housing construction in an effort to get more homes built in the province, the housing minister says.
-
Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.'s need for more doctors: advocates
The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants says a recent survey of its 800 members indicated 15 per cent want to work in B.C. It estimates that's enough physician assistants to supply about 90,000 people with a primary care provider.
-
Is it legal to fire someone because they're unvaccinated? It depends on the circumstances, lawyer says
Almost all of the cases that have made it through Canada's court system so far have found employers were justified in firing unvaccinated employees, but there are more cases still making their way through the courts, including three wrongful dismissal lawsuits in B.C.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government could face court challenge over upcoming anti-blockade bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could face a court challenge over promised legislation that would prevent demonstrators from blocking access to critical infrastructure, such as highways, border crossings and hospitals, according to a civil liberties advocate.
-
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
-
Police warn residents to stay off frozen ice after people rescued from Humber River
Toronto police are warning residents to stay off of frozen bodies of water in the city after people reportedly fell through the ice into the Humber River last weekend.
Montreal
-
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau warns of 'real concerns' after police reclaim downtown Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of 'real concerns' about the next few days as police being to reinstate normal life in Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Suspect wanted in sexual assault of sex trade worker
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say strangled and sexually assault a sex trade worker in Vanier.
-
Senator apologizes for 'mangled remarks' about Ottawa residents frustrated by convoy protest
A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia has apologized in the Senate for comments he made about the reaction of Ottawa residents to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that had occupied the city's downtown for three weeks.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
-
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Southern Ontario through Tuesday
Many communities in Southern Ontario can expect some more significant weather in the very near future.
Saskatoon
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is confident the votes are there to approve the measures.
-
3D-printed 'ghost guns' a growing concern for Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police have a new emerging threat to deal with when it comes to illegal firearms in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
UN planes at northern Ontario airport spark social media conspiracy theories
Two airplanes parked at North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport became infamous on social media last weekend after conspiracy theories linked them to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
-
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
-
Winnipeg experiencing one of its snowiest winters to date: Environment Canada
If Winnipeggers are feeling like this winter is far snowier than any in recent memory – they’re right.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
-
Regina celebrates Family Day in the cold
Regina has a full schedule of events lined up for this year’s Family Day.
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.