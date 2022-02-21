'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family Day

A dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.

While the river walk in East Village didn't see the usual hustle and bustle of most holidays, there were a few people out enjoying the fresh, though frigid, air.

"It just feels better to get exercise and get warm," said Barbara Hennessey, with little icicles covering her eyelashes. She'd been walking outside for about an hour and a half and says everyone has been cooped up long enough.

"It’s too boring sitting at home."

Others weren't out voluntarily but were obligated to do so, including Paula Knetsch who was taking her dog out for a walk.

"We'd probably get out anyways but it's really the dog that's the instigator, she has to get out," said Knetsch. "But, you wear tones of layers, so it's not so bad.

"Spring could come tomorrow though and I would be happy."

WARM UP FOR A GOOD CAUSE

For those looking to warm up, the plunging mercury coincides well with the ongoing YYC Hot Chocolate Festival.

The month-long competition sees cafes and restaurants across Calgary sell a creative version of the beverage in support of Meals on Wheels.

"We'll do 100 to 120 each Saturday and Sunday for this month," said Jordan Rumrill with Monki Breakfastclub & Bistro.

The restaurant has been taking part in the challenge for years and Rumrill says it's a nice way for people to escape the cold and support a local charity.

"Meals on Wheels is a great cause and we've been involved the last three years is my understanding and such a fun thing to be a part of."

BATTLE THE WINTER BLUES WITH DUELLING PIANOS

With temperatures too cold for many little ones, many families brought their kids out to the National Music Centre on Monday.

Studio Bell was offering free admission and hundreds turned out to watch the Dueling Piano Kings.

"We thought it would be a great thing to do for Family Day and it was kind of cold so hard to get in some outdoor activities," explained Christina Tran who was there with her family. "It's great to see everyone out and enjoying themselves and spending time with their families."

Studio Bell also offered a six-month membership available for purchase at a pay-what-you-can-rate on Family Day.