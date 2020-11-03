CALGARY -- Management of the Italian Centre Shop in southeast Calgary have temporarily closed the store after four members of the staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Italian Centre Shop officials, the Willow Park store will be closed until Nov. 6 in a proactive measure to reduce the potential spread of the disease and sanitize the store.

The first of the infected employees last worked at the store in the 9900 block of Fairmont Dr. S.E. on Oct. 27 and management learned of their positive test on Oct. 29. Staff who had been in contact with the positive case were asked to self-isolate and undergo testing.

Earlier this week, three additional Italian Centre Shop employees tested positive.

"While we have not been asked to close our doors by AHS, as part of our commitment to keeping staff, customers and the community safe – we have made this tough decision to conduct a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire store while our employees are encouraged to get tested," said Teresa Spinelli, Italian Centre Shop owner, in a statement.

The grocery store and deli says it will remain vigilant in practicing the recommended safety measures including maintaining proper distancing, wearing masks and "practicing kindness and empathy towards one another while in our shop, especially to our team who continue to serve customers everyday."