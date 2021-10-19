Jamie Drysdale scores OT winner for Ducks in 3-2 win over Flames
Outshot by a large margin and chasing throughout the game, the Anaheim Ducks rallied for a 3-2 overtime win over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.
"We bent a fair amount, but we didn't break," Anaheim head coach Dallas Eakins said.
Defenceman Jamie Drysdale scored the OT winner at 3:26 tapping in a Troy Terry pass.
"Troy kind of did all the work, made a great fake, great curl and drag and then slipped it through the guy, right on my tape back door," Drysdale said.
It was the first OT winner for the 19-year-old from Toronto.
"Awesome," Drysdale declared. "It's obviously really exciting, especially being back here in Canada. It's nice, even though the fans were cheering against us, the energy was real good. It's nice to have fans back in the building."
Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks (2-1-0), who won the first of four straight road games.
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves for the win after sitting out Friday's loss to Minnesota with a lower-body injury.
"To come out with this win, not only just being my first goal in overtime, this was a really big win for our group and it'll set us up nicely moving forward into this road trip," Drysdale said.
Blake Coleman scored in his Flames debut and Elias Lindholm also had a goal for Calgary (0-1-1).
Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, while Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss.
Calgary lost a second straight game putting 40-plus shots on the opposition's net. The Flames generated 47 in a 5-2 season-opening loss in Edmonton on Saturday.
"We have 40 shots in both games, but we've got to get someone in front of the net," Gaudreau said. "We've got to take the goalie's eyes away and find a way to score some greasy goals."
With 15,174 in attendance, Scotiabank Saddledome wasn't full for the Flames' first regular-season game with spectators since March 8, 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic had the Flames playing in front of empty seats in the 19,289-seat arena until the pre-season.
Ducks defenceman Josh Manson took a high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes remaining in regulation, but Calgary's power play couldn't produce a go-ahead goal.
Rakell on a give and go with Adam Henrique pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period.
Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot for the latter to whip the puck over Markstrom's right pad.
Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm's second in as many games.
He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson's pads from the faceoff dot.
Calgary's Milan Lucic and Anaheim's Nicolas Deslauriers fought following a faceoff midway through the second period.
Fowler pulled the visitors even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He wristed a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk by Markstrom's right pad.
Anaheim had the man advantage because Matthew Tkachuk chopped an airborne puck down while standing on Calgary's bench, and was called for interference.
Coleman scored the season's first goal at the Saddledome at 7:43. Gaudreau tapped the puck up to the winger in the neutral zone. Coleman generated a shooting lane with his speed and fired a wrist shot under Gibson's left arm.
Winner of back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year, US$29.4-million contract with Calgary in the off-season.
The Flames start a five-game road trip Thursday in Detroit.
Notes: Calgary is without a captain. The Flames are rotating assistant captaincies among four players: Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Sean Monahan and Chris Tanev. Former Flames head coach Geoff Ward, now a Ducks assistant coach, returned to the Saddledome for the first time since Calgary fired him March 4. â€¦ Mason McTavish, who at age 18 is Anaheim's youngest-ever goal scorer, didn't play Monday's third period because of a lower-body injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Blustery and seasonal in Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries: report
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
MEC is bringing back its old logo
Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
-
Unofficial results: Esslinger upset by Rutherford in close Anirniq race
Incumbent councillor Bev Esslinger lost her seat in Edmonton’s Anirniq ward to newcomer Erin Rutherford Monday night.
Vancouver
-
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
-
Trudeau visits Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc to apologize for Truth and Reconciliation Day snub
The trip comes after the Prime Minister ignored a pair of invitations to join the community on Sept. 30, the country’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
'Was this level of force necessary?': Man hospitalized after police-dog takedown in Nanaimo
An unarmed man was sent to hospital after he was taken down by a police dog in Nanaimo Monday morning.
-
Victoria police take man into custody after hours-long standoff at apartment building
An hours-long barricade at a Victoria apartment building ended peacefully Monday night, with police taking a man into custody.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.
-
Toronto family distraught after puppy held by animal services for nearly two weeks because it may be a pit bull
A Toronto-area family is in disbelief after their 12-month-old puppy escaped from their home and was found by animal services—who now won’t give the dog back because it may be a pit bull.
-
Captured Toronto rapper Top5 wanted revenge for brother's murder, U.S. Attorney says
The Toronto rapper who was wanted for murder before he was arrested earlier this month in Los Angeles is a member of a criminal gang who organized a botched hit trying to target his brother's killer, according to documents unsealed in an American extradition hearing.
Ottawa
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday
Across the province, health officials confirmed 328 new infections. Four more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 498 existing cases are now considered resolved.
-
Ottawa man identified as victim of weekend homicide in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. have identified an Ottawa man as the victim of a weekend homicide.
Montreal
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
-
Armoured car held up and robbed in Montreal, police investigating
Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops
Ontario is reporting 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the seven-day average continues to drop.
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.
-
'When you see that, you think Cambridge': Iconic church undergoing $2.5M renovation
A $2.5-million renovation project is underway at the Central Presbyterian Church in Old Galt.
Northern Ontario
-
19 COVID-19 cases connected to Sudbury Jail outbreak, inmates being transferred
The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as the number of cases climbs to 19.
-
Restaurants will need subsidies to survive winter says industry group
A foodservice industry group is calling for a continuation of wage and rent subsidy programs as restaurants look to rebound from COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants Canada said eight out of 10 establishments across the country will need help getting through the fall and winter seasons.
-
A delicious Sudbury fundraiser for the Maison McCulloch Hospice
For the rest of October, people in the Sudbury area have a good reason to skip the kitchen and support a local restaurant instead.
Winnipeg
-
Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area
A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba pastor arrested on outstanding warrant, church says
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. has been arrested after attending and organizing public protests, the church said.
Regina
-
COVID-19 self-test kits not available at Regina fire halls
Regina Fire and Protective Services said its fire halls are not participating in the province’s self-test kit program.
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Police investigating Dewdney Ave. crash
The Regina Police Service said it is investigating a collision on Dewdney Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation refutes claims of forced COVID-19 vaccinations
A Saskatchewan First Nation is pushing back against baseless claims involving the community.
-
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.