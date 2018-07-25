Former Flames Captain Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday after playing 20 seasons in the NHL.

The Flames released details of the press conference on its website on Wednesday morning.

Iginla is from St. Albert and was drafted into the league in 1995 by the Dallas Stars.

He was acquired by Calgary the same year in a trade and signed his first pro hockey contract with the team in 1996.

The Flames captain led the team to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004 and he was chosen six times for the All-Star team.

Iginla played 16 seasons for the Flames and potted 525 goals, 570 assists and 1095 points during that time.

He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2013 and also played for Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles before playing his last season in 2017.

Iginla also represented Canada three times at the Olympic level, winning two gold medals.

The Flames will hold a press conference on Monday at the Saddledome at 10:30 a.m. to officially announce Iginla’s retirement.