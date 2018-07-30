Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement from the league at a press conference on Monday.

Iginla played in the NHL for 20 seasons, 16 of those with the Calgary Flames.

He played in over 1200 games and had 525 goals, 1095 points and 570 assists while playing for the team.

He was selected in the first round by Dallas in 1995 at the age of 18 and landed in Calgary later that same year in a trade for Joe Nieuwendyk.

The 41-year-old also played for Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles and played his last game on April 9, 2017.

The Flames are holding a news conference from the Saddledome at 10:30 a.m.

CTV Calgary will livestream the announcement. Check back here for details…