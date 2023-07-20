Javier De Alejandro throws first Lethbridge Bulls no-hitter since 1999

LETHBRIDGE -

Nine innings and 105 pitches later, Javier De Alejandro had thrown the Lethbridge Bulls' first no-hitter in 24 years, during a 7-0 win over the Brooks Bombers.

The magnitude of the moment is still sinking in for the 22-year-old.

"Maybe throughout the day it will, but it's still kind of puzzling for me, getting through it. Hasn't sunk in fully yet," he said.

De Alejandro said it was around the seventh inning he realized he had a chance for a no-hitter.

He tried to not let the pressure get to him and felt relieved when the final out was recorded.

"Relief, finally, towards the end to get that last fly ball. I heard Torrin [Vaselenak] call the ball for me. So I knew, I had some confidence I knew that ball was going to get caught. So just relief and joy at the end," he said.

Bulls coach Chance Wheatley never really considered taking De Alejandro out of the game.

He was impressed by De Alejandro's control and ability to keep his pitch count low.

"I think going into the eighth inning, he was at like 75 pitches or something like that. So with a pitch count like that, I was not about to make a change," Wheatley said.

Players and coaches were also becoming increasingly aware of the potential for a no-hitter as the game went on.

While they wanted to give him space, they also made sure to give him support.

"It was awesome to be a part of that. I think kind of all game, you pretend it's not happening and act normal but inside, you're getting pretty excited and antsy as the game goes on," Wheatley said.

While it was De Alejandro's big day, he says the seven runs his teammates scored gave him the confidence to go for the no-hitter.

"That always helps me out on the mound. Makes me feel loose and free, playing with the lead and just gives me confidence," he said.