Javier De Alejandro throws first Lethbridge Bulls no-hitter since 1999

Javier De Alejandro said it was around the seventh inning he realized he had a chance for a no-hitter. Javier De Alejandro said it was around the seventh inning he realized he had a chance for a no-hitter.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina