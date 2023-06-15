Jeep driver accused of hitting pedestrian, vowing to call 911 but then driving away

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a man accused in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The crash happened in the intersection of Fourth Street and Northmount Drive N.W. just after noon on Monday.

Police say a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler was turning right from southbound Fourth Street onto westbound Northmount Drive when it hit a 61-year-old woman.

The victim was in a marked crosswalk when it happened.

The driver of the Jeep, a man in his 30s, got out and walked toward the woman, telling witnesses at the scene he would call 911, but instead got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police released a stock image of a Jeep Wrangler believed to be similar to the suspect’s vehicle, described as a newer-model, two-door with a slight lift or large tires.

At the time of the incident, it is believed the Jeep’s doors were removed.

The driver is described as having a fair complexion. He was wearing shorts and a blue shirt at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information on the Jeep is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.