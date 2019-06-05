A couple convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life for their 14-month-old son will be sentenced in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Jennifer Clark, 42, and Jeromie Clark, 38, for the 2013 death of their young son, John after hearing the boy had been in septic stock and suffering from a staph infection and multiple organ failures.

According to a pathology report, he was malnourished and died from a staph infection.

At the time of his death, John weighed less than nine kilograms (20 pounds), had an inflamed rash covering the majority of his body and he had blackened toes.

The Crown has asked for a four- to five-year sentence while defence is asking for an eight-month jail term or probation.