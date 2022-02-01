Jennifer Jones and her rink hope to bring home another medal from Olympics

Jennifer Jones is getting set to go to her second Winter Olympic Games.

The Jones rink – which is made up of third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Dawn McEwen – board a plane for Beijing, China in just a couple of days.

The Jones rink has done it all in curling; they've won six Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles, two World Championships, two Olympics Curling trials and an Olympic Gold at the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.

Jones knows there will be pressure again at the upcoming Olympics, but says she's up for the challenge and would love to add another gold medal to her collection.

"There's definitely an expectation for us to perform well," the 47-year-old skip said.

"We can't guarantee the outcome, but I can guarantee to all of Canada that we are going to leave it all on the ice and not be scared to lose, and we're just going to try our very best to win and try to do Canada proud."

JOCELYN PETERMAN EXCITED FOR HER FIRST OLYMPICS

Team Jones hasn't changed much since its gold medal performance at the 2014 games.

Lawes and McEwen have been fixtures on the team; the only newcomer is Peterman, who will make her Olympic debut in Beijing.

Peterman says this is what she always wanted.

"I've always dreamed of it," she said.

"When I started curling this was the goal, so it's pretty surreal that it's come true."

PLENTY OF THANKS TO RED DEER

Peterman was born and raised in Red Deer.

She says she was able to realize her dream because a lot of people helped her get there.

"There's just so many people back in Red Deer who have supported me and helped me get to where I am.

"Ice makers at the clubs in Red Deer, the Alberta Sport Development Centre in Red Deer, there's so many people who have helped me be the athlete that I am now, and I truly feel that support from back home. It's pretty cool and just a dream come true."

PERFECT MIX

Jones says the field will be strong at the Olympics and she believes any of the teams has a chance to win.

"I feel like we have the perfect world, because some of us have experience and then it's Jocelyn's first time," Jones said.

"We get to see the Olympics through her eyes all over again, which is super exciting because there is really nothing better in the world than waling in and seeing the Olympic rings."

SUPER GRATEFUL

Team Jones hasn't played a competitive curling game since winning the Olympic trials in November as they've been in isolation since December.

Some may find that tough, but Jones says they don't feel that way.

"We're super grateful to be going and we're never going to complain," she said.

"It's different, but different doesn't necessarily mean bad.

"We've had the opportunity to do some really quality training with being together so long, and training every day, and being able to work on some things that we wanted to work on.

"So there's pros and cons to everything, and we've really chosen to look at the positive side."

Team Jones will open up the Olympics on Feb. 10 with a pair of games.