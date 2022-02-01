Jennifer Jones and her rink hope to bring home another medal from Olympics

Team Jones skip, Jennifer Jones delivers final rock of the end against Team Fleury during woman's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 28, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin) Team Jones skip, Jennifer Jones delivers final rock of the end against Team Fleury during woman's final of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sunday, November 28, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Elvin)

Calgary Top Stories