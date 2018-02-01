The Calgary Police Service is investigating after members of B’nai Brith Canada expressed their concerns with an article posted to the ‘Muslims in Calgary’ website and Facebook page that claimed the number of Holocaust victims had been highly exaggerated.

On January 27, an article penned by David Duke, a noted white supremacist and a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, was shared online by ‘Muslims in Calgary’. The posting of the piece coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“It’s very disheartening to see,” said Rabbi Shaul Osadchey of Beth Tzedec. “To have anybody, in this day and age, deny the veracity of the Holocaust and question it and think this is open for debate and discussion is ridiculous.”

“This is embarrassing for the wider Muslim community which I expect will disavow these articles that they are posting.”

The article has been removed from the Muslims in Calgary website and social media accounts.

In a statement dated February 1, officials with the ‘Muslim Council of Calgary’ say they condemn all forms of antisemitism and are in no way affiliated with the ‘Muslims in Calgary’ group.

Muslim Council of Calgary would like to once again disassociate itself from the Facebook group and website "Muslims in Calgary" that keep on publishing controversial information leading to the feeling of hurt and displeasure within the community. The "Muslims in Calgary" website is not representative of the Muslim Council of Calgary, its affiliate mosques, or the majority of Muslims in Calgary and their views. We hope the police will investigate any reports of anti-antisemitism as we would expect investigations into Islamophobia.

The Calgary Police Service confirms they are investigating the January 27 post but the ‘Muslims in Calgary’ group is not under investigation.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe