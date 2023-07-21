Jewish Calgary Foundation calls for premier's executive director to apologize for support of Robert Kennedy Jr.

Comments by controversial anti-vaccine activist and U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen speaking here at a rally at the state Capitol May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y., generated controversy in Alberta this week, when the Jewish Calgary Foundation demanded that Rob Anderson, the executive director to Alberta premier Danielle Smith, apologize and denounce Kennedy's most recent comments that COVID-19 "ethnically targeted" certain races. (Hans Pennink/AP) Comments by controversial anti-vaccine activist and U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seen speaking here at a rally at the state Capitol May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y., generated controversy in Alberta this week, when the Jewish Calgary Foundation demanded that Rob Anderson, the executive director to Alberta premier Danielle Smith, apologize and denounce Kennedy's most recent comments that COVID-19 "ethnically targeted" certain races. (Hans Pennink/AP)

