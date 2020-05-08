CALGARY -- Unemployment records continue to be set as the economic shutdown impacts the country’s workforce.

Statistics Canada released its monthly job report Friday, outlining just how dire the employment situation is.

Unemployment in Alberta rose 4.7 per cent from March to April, reaching 13.4 per cent.

Nationwide unemployment levels also increased, jumping by 5.2 per cent to 13 per cent. Those new numbers show the Canadian economy lost roughly two million jobs last month.

The tough April is after an already record-breaking March, in which the unemployment rate in Alberta jumped by 1.5 per centto 8.7 per cent.

Calgary’s 10.8 per cent and Edmonton’s 10 per cent rank as the first and third highest rates in Canada’s big cities, respectively.

And the Stats Can figures may only be scratching the surface.

The official count doesn’t include those employed but working zero hour weeks, or those who are unemployed but not searching for work.

Trevor Tombe, who is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Calgary, says the reality is much grimmer.

“Those are two very big factors, so when you collect for them you get an effective unemployment rate nationally of about 32 per cent,” Tombe said.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney agreed, saying he doesn’t believe the figures “account for the destruction that has occurred.”

Many of the jobs lost are in retail and hospitality.

“Predominately among younger individuals and those who work part time,” Tombe said. “These are very labour intensive sectors and there’s a lot of employment there.”

“Over 70 per cent of the employment losses in March and April are among workers who make less than 800 dollars a week.”

In April, Premier Jason Kenney said the jobless rate could potentially hit as high as 25 per cent. He's cited both the COVID-19 pandemic for hammering the economy, but falling oil prices have affected Calgary’s main economic driver.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Ottawa will be extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy for businesses so they can try to hire back staff.