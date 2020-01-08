CALGARY -- Lethbridge MMA fighter Jordan Mein has signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator.

As first reported by TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, the 30-year-old welterweight (170 pounds) is expected to make his debut with the mixed martial arts organization sometime later this year.

After turning pro at the age of 16, Mein has compiled a professional record of 31-12 with 16 of those victories by knockout.

He previously fought under the UFC banner, where he had a 5-4 record. His last fight was in July 2018, a unanimous decision victory against Alex Morono.