CALGARY -- A police brutality documentary will be allowed to be screen this week as planned.

Tuesday, a judge denied an injunction application filed by a Calgary police officer to stop the film called No Visible Trauma from screening. Part of the documentary is posted online.

“Obviously we’re very pleased that the injunction was rejected or that is was not ordered to proceed,” said filmmaker Marc Serpa Francoeur, of Lost Time Media. “I think we really would have been floored if that had been successful.”

The documentary which investigates cases of excessive force within the Calgary Police Service will make its Alberta debut online Wednesday as part of the Calgary Underground Film Festival. It’s scheduled to play at the Globe Cinema on Sunday.

Const. Chris Harris, an eight year member with the force, has also filed a lawsuit against the Toronto-based production company for defamation, arguing the video damages his reputation.

The concerns centre around a clip taken leading up to and following the violent arrest of Clayton Prince after a traffic stop. Harris is seen on one side of the video talking to a police recruit, he was never charged for the incident.

Francoeur defends how the incident is shown.

“We are of course adamant we properly contextualized his role in that incident.”

Harris alleges audio from his body camera was edited to make it appear as if he was telling a police recruit to cover up the violent incident. In the film, Harris is referred to as a veteran CPS officer and isn’t identified by name. Background noise makes it hard to hear.

The recording captured the conversation where Harris claims he said, “Alright, now, what you saw here should not happen.”

Harris’ statement of claim argues the film’s original subtitle was incorrect, which read “Alright, now, what you saw here did not happen.”

Harris’ lawyer said its concerning the film has been screened in its original form and is on social media.

“It continues to have a life of its own and Const. Harris who did the training right is now being, basically dragged down by the vision that these filmmakers had to present a different story,” said Robert Hawkes, lawyer for Harris.

On Sunday, the film was edited to remove the subtitle in question and Harris’ face was blurred, which is the version that will be shown going forward.

“We removed the subtitle as a calculated decision advised by our lawyers in terms of a way to proceed in the interim,” said Francoeur.

Justice Richard Neufeld ruled the film would air on that basis and would not constitute irreparable harm and denied the injunction.

“In an ideal world that section of the film would have the subtitle that accurately reflects what Const. Harris said. Because what Const. Harris said in the judge’s view after listening to the tape, is what you saw here should not happen and that’s very different than the way it was being portrayed in the film,” said Hawkes.

Lost Time Media now has a limited number of days to file a statement of defence. None of the allegations of the lawsuit have been tested in court.