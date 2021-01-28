CALGARY -- A judge will rule today whether a teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will be granted bail.

The teen, who turned 18 earlier this month, was charged along with Amir Abdulrahman, 19, in the New Year's Eve death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said Harnett was hit and dragged while attempting to stop an SUV after noticing its plates didn't match its registration.

They allege the accused youth was driving the vehicle and Abdulrahman was a passenger.

The Crown is opposing bail for the safety and protection of the public, and has served notice it will seek an adult sentence if the young man is convicted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021