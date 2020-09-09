CALGARY -- Michael Shaun Bomford is expected to be sent to prison Wednesday for a 2016 drunk driving crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter and left her best friend with a serious brain injury.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik is scheduled to sentence the Calgary father Wednesday afternoon.

At Bomford’s sentencing hearing last month, the crown argued Bomford should be sentenced to seven years in prison. The defence suggests five years is an appropriate sentence.

Earlier this year, Bomford was convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He is also guilty of causing a crash while having an illegal amount of alcohol in his system.

Bomford was three times over the legal alcohol limit when he lost control of his Jeep on McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd and 68th Streets on Oct. 18, 2016. The vehicle was travelling at a speed of around 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone just before it rolled. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

Meghan Bomford did not survive. Her best friend Kelsey Nelson, who was 16-years-old at the time of the crash, suffered a severe brain injury and has no recollection of the incident.

Michael Bomford was driving the teens to get police background checks so they could apply to become junior ringette coaches.

Bomford has been out on bail pending sentencing.