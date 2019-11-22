CALGARY – Grey Cup fever has hit the Calgary West Soccer Centre thanks to Jumpstart.

The charity has brought together 250 local children, between the ages of 9 and 12, to team up with 10 of the top players from the Canadian Football League for a day of physical activity.

Jumpstart hosts a series of games annually that provide fun day for kids to get active and learn new skills. Since 2005, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has disbursed more than $6.5 million to help tens of thousands of kids in Calgary participate in sport and recreation.

Players from the B.C. Lions, Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Eskimos, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will not only play with the kids but show them the coveted Grey Cup trophy that will be handed out this Sunday after the match between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Organizers say it’s a chance for these young people to see what they can achieve in sports when they are at the top of their game. Many of the kids will go home with great memories and a souvenir photo of them with the Grey Cup.

For more information on the initiative, made possible by Mark's and Canadian Tire, visit Jumpstart