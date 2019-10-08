Rosie Luthi was named the 2019 Junior Fire Chief on Tuesday during at a ceremony at the Varsity Fire Station.

The Grade 4 student at Dalhousie Elementary School was excited about her new role as the city safety ambassador.

“I’m probably mostly going to educate Calgary on their fire safety and tell them what to do to prevent fires,” said Luthi.

Stand By Your Plan is this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, along with promoting the importance of cooking safely to prevent house fires.

“This is about the message of fire safety, we can talk about the importance of fire safety in the home,” said Fire Chief Steve Dongworth.

“We have had Junior Fire Chiefs in the past who have gone back to their schools and talked to their peers at school about fire safety, spread the message.”

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.