Hundreds of students gathered at Burnsland Cemetery on Monday morning to take part in a ceremony honouring those who served Canada.

Calgary’s ‘No Stone Left Alone’ event is in its fifth year and involves the placement of a poppy on each of the military headstones.

“We bring the students in from the Calgary Catholic School Board, bring them into the cenotaph, and it’s a huge impact to see the headstones, read the names, see the ages of the fallen, ” explained Debbie Persinger, manager of No Stone Left Alone – Calgary. “We’re trying to educate the next generation on the importance of remembering, of remembrance.”

Persinger says 4,550 headstones in Calgary received a poppy on Monday including 174 markers in Union Cemetery of soldiers who fell in the First World War.

In addition to the signs of respect placed on the gravesites, the students heard firsthand accounts from veterans of their time in service.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to tell some stories and offer some meaning to them, hopefully, for what serving our nation is all about,” said Jim Donihee, who served in several capacities during his 28 year military career. “It is a bit of a challenge to say what are the kinds of things that are going to be relevant to them. I had the privilege to serve as a single-seat fighter pilot so I think flying stories are pretty cool for kids.”

“It’s helping them to understand that the military heritage, as little known as it is in Canada, is a tremendous part of our heritage in terms of what has played out, what has formed our nation. Canadians have always fared very well – strong character, strong backs, great leaders, very well respected – and it’s an important part of our history.”

Faith Onanuga, a 12-year-old who is in the seventh grade, said the message of the event resonated with him. “We have to recognize (the soldiers) and what they did,” said Onanuga. “To just thank them for doing justice for our country.”

John Melbourne served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in peacekeeping operations and says its vital that younger generations understand the sacrifices of those who served.

“One of the big gripes I’ve had over the years is the teaching of Canadian history in our schools,” explained Melbourne. “ One of the major parts of Canadian history is the military and a lot of young people don’t understand exactly what their predecessors had done over the years in the various conflicts, wars, and peacekeeping operations we’ve gone into.”

“Something like this particular event gives them a better appreciation of exactly what we, as the older people, have been trying to portray over the years.”

No Stone Left Alone events were held in 100 cemeteries across Canada on Monday and involved upwards of 8,000 students.

