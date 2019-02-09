One of the biggest bands in Canadian music took some time out of their busy schedule to play at a unique venue ahead of their show at the Saddledome.

Arkells participated in the CJAY 92 Jam Session at the iHeartRadio Lounge at the National Music Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The small show was a good way for fans to get an up close encounter with two members of the band, an experience that many say they won’t forget.

“I wanted to be among the first people here and I was actually the first guy here,” says Conan Evanik. “This will be my second time hearing the Arkells. The first time was at the Calgary Stampede.”

Evanik was born at five and a half months old and is completely blind. Because of that, music is very important to him and Arkells are one of his favourite bands.

“My favourite album has got to be Jackson Square. I love that album. I mean they’re all great, don’t get me wrong, but that one resonates with me.”

Arkells have already won four Juno Awards and they’re nominated for another four at this year’s ceremony that will take place next month in London, Ontario.

The group’s Rally Cry tour continues Saturday night at the Saddledome. Their next show will be in Winnipeg.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)