Jury finds both suspects guilty in Calgary chef murder trial

CALGARY -

A Calgary jury has found one man guilty of second-degree murder and another of manslaughter in the death of a popular chef.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway had both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.

Herblin was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club and his new restaurant was weeks away from opening.

The jury heard that Herblin responded to an early morning break-in at the restaurant and, after police left, was stabbed in the parking lot and later died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.