CALGARY
Calgary

    • Jury selection begins in mischief trial over border blockade in Alberta

    A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Jury selection has started in a trial for three men charged in connection with a blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

    Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and Gerhard Janzen are charged with mischief over $5,000.

    Police have alleged the three were key participants in the 2022 protest.

    The accused met and shook hands with supporters at the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta.

    Dozens of people gathered outside with some holding signs, including one stating Freedom is God Given Not Government Given.

    The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta’s main border crossing for more than two weeks.

    The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News