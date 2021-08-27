Advertisement
Kainai powwow cancelled in southern Alberta due to rising COVID-19 numbers
Published Friday, August 27, 2021 10:45AM MDT
Participants take part in the International Peace PowWow in Lethbridge, Alta.
A southern Alberta First Nation says it has cancelled an upcoming powwow due to rising cases of COVID-19.
The Kainai powwow was to be held from Sept. 3 to 5.
The Blood Tribe chief and council say they have also postponed a rodeo and hand games, and cancelled relay races, golf and softball.
They say the health and well-being of the Blood Tribe is important and the First Nation cannot risk straining hospitals.