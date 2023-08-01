Kal Tire, AMA, police partner against catalytic converter thefts
Until Aug. 31, Albertans will be able to go to any Kal Tire location and have their vehicle identification number engraved on their catalytic converter for $40, which is at cost for Kal Tire.
A sticker will be included that can be put on a car, letting potential thieves know the catalytic converter has been engraved.
"We'll take the VIN number (and) put it on, essentially, tape, put it on the catalytic converter and engrave through the tape so we don't get any spelling mistakes," said Simon Hendriks, Kal Tire store manager.
"And then, we will put stickers in the window indicating the vehicle has the catalytic converter engraved as a deterrent."
Kal Tire has partnered with AMA as well as several police services in Alberta.
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in several areas of the province.
In 2022, thefts in Calgary more than doubled year over year to 3,439 reported thefts, while Edmonton had 3,514 reported thefts last year, which was up 82 per cent over 2020.
"It's something that we are regularly hearing about. And something we wanted to empower ourselves to do something about, and hopefully curb this theft that is occurring in really all stretches and corners of the province,” said Jeff Kasbrick, AMA vice-president of advocacy and operations.
Lethbridge hasn't seen the same increase.
So far in 2023, there have been four reported thefts in the city, and just three in all of 2022.
Lethbridge's smaller size can make it more difficult for criminals to sell stolen parts, according to police.
"Just sheer population numbers and opportunity to be able to sell those parts up in Calgary, Edmonton, things like that seem to lead to higher numbers in those areas," said Sgt. Liam Breedon of the Lethbridge police's property crime unit and crime suppression team.
While they have yet to see any significant increase, Breedon says it's something Lethbridge police are monitoring and working to prevent.
"There's always fear of a trend. Obviously, sometimes with Calgary kind of being our big brother and/or Edmonton, sometimes those trends will follow down to us. We're not naive to the fact that it will at some point, we're just hoping that through this program, through some other initiatives, that we can try to help at least curtail that," Breedon said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
As red meat allergy-causing ticks become more common in the U.S., how widespread are they in Canada?
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta no longer pursuing plan to dump RCMP for provincial police force
The Alberta government is no longer formally pursuing its plan to dump the RCMP in favour of a new provincial police force. However, Justice Minister Mickey Amery said Tuesday the idea is not dead and his department will continue to consult with Albertans on where they want to go with policing.
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Londonderry Mall Hudson's Bay store to remain open with smaller location
An Edmonton Hudson's Bay store that was supposed to close this summer will remain open with a smaller footprint.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna firefighter killed battling Donnie Creek wildfire remembered by colleagues as hard-working, dedicated and full of life
Zak Muise, 25, died battling B.C.'s biggest wildfire on Friday. His fellow firefighters are remembering him as "one of the greatest men that (they) have had the honour of working next to."
-
Man who paid for parking after he was issued a ticket loses bid for refund
A man has lost his bid for a refund of a $50 fine from Easy Park, with B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal finding his argument – if taken to its conclusion – would mean "no one would pay for parking unless or until they were issued a ticket."
-
Temporary repair allows reopening of overpass struck by truck last month in Delta, B.C.
A B.C. highway overpass that was struck by a commercial truck two weeks ago has reopened to southbound traffic, but permanent repairs will take months and may require further closures.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
West Shore RCMP issue warning after cougar spotted in Colwood
Mounties are warning residents to be aware after a reported cougar sighting in Colwood.
-
B.C. teacher who sent sexually explicit messages and photos to 3 teens banned for 15 years
A B.C. man who exchanged sexually-explicit messages with three teenagers while he was working at a Vancouver Island high school has been banned from teaching for 15 years.
-
B.C. health-care workers' private information subject to data breach
Thousands of health-care workers' personal information has been compromised in a data breach that's targeted servers at the Health Employers Association of BC.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
Toronto installs signs at Yonge-Dundas square warning of no unpermitted busking
The City of Toronto is taking steps to remind buskers and vendors in the heart of the downtown core that they need a permit to be there.
-
Supermoon tonight in Ontario: Here's how to see it
Stargazers in Ontario are in for a treat Tuesday night as one of two supermoons makes an appearance ahead of a rare super blue moon later this month.
Montreal
-
'The voice was almost identical': AI suspected in new grandparent scams in Montreal area
The age-old grandparent phone scam has been around for years, but now it appears it's taking on a modern twist. Jessica Di Palma’s 73-year-old mother received a phone call last Tuesday that she will never forget; she spoke to the RCMP, who stated her grandson, Milan, had been arrested on drug charges and needed $10,000 in bail money.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
New Montreal light-rail train line saw two service interruptions on day of launch
The organization responsible for Montreal's new light-rail train line says it's looking into the situation after track switch problems led to two service disruptions within 24 hours of the network's official launch on Monday.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo boss floats possible return to LRT service on Aug. 14
The head of OC Transpo says she believes LRT service could resume by the middle of this month if everything goes according to plan, but she admits that the latest return to service date is a best case scenario.
-
Walmart tests 'full service' self-checkout plan at Ottawa location
Walmart Canada says self-checkouts continue to be offered in stores across Canada, including at an Ottawa location where they were advising of a test of a 'full-serve' experience, but still has not explained why that test was undertaken.
-
Ontario SIU investigating after Ottawa police officer fires 'less lethal' round at man
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Ottawa Police Service after an officer fired a less lethal round at a man in Centretown.
Kitchener
-
'We need protection': Victim of intricate fraud scams speaks out
One of many victims of an intricate Ontario fraud scheme is sharing his story in hopes of seeing change in the province.
-
Don’t drink Borax regardless of what you see on TikTok, says Ont. toxicologist
Often used as a laundry detergent or pesticide, a new TikTok trend has people drinking Borax for its supposed health benefits.
-
Completion of new outdoor soccer complex in Cambridge delayed
Soccer enthusiasts in Cambridge have been waiting for the city to complete a brand new seven-field soccer complex, but they will have to keep waiting as the project is behind schedule.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on track for one of the most destructive wildfire seasons on record
Saskatchewan is on track for one of its most severe wildfire seasons on record, according to the provincial government's public safety agency.
-
John A Macdonald Road residents in Saskatoon vent frustrations about street name change process
Residents living on John A. Macdonald Road got an opportunity to voice their concerns about the street's upcoming name change Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations
A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.
Northern Ontario
-
Lawyer’s license suspended after telling client she could ignore court orders, move to Sudbury
A lawyer in Ottawa has lost his license for six months after it emerged he told a client on multiple occasions that she could ignore court orders and move with her child to Sudbury.
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Sudbury's Up Here Festival denied funding due to incomplete application: Ont. tourism ministry
Ontario’s Tourism Ministry said Tuesday that Sudbury’s Up Here festival didn’t receive the money it expected because it submitted an incomplete funding application.
Winnipeg
-
Fighting fan at Winnipeg Jets game given house arrest sentence
A man involved in a fight at a Winnipeg Jets game last year that was caught on camera and shared online has been handed a punishment for his involvement.
-
'Something needs to be done': calls for safety improvements after another crash at Manitoba intersection
The Manitoba government says it will be making interim safety upgrades in the coming weeks at an intersection where a deadly crash more than a month ago left 17 people dead – and now another crash is being investigated at the same intersection.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
Regina
-
Regina citizen group calls for transparency and integrity following release of Experience Regina review
A citizen group released a report on the Experience Regina campaign, after setting out to find out what went wrong leading up to the launch.
-
Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees
A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.
-
Southern Sask. faces dry conditions, fire bans heading into August long weekend
Despite Saskatchewan being spared from the record-breaking wildfire season that many other parts of the country are experiencing, officials are reminding the public not to let their guards down.