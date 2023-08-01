Kal Tire, AMA, police partner against catalytic converter thefts

LETHBRIDGE -

Until Aug. 31, Albertans will be able to go to any Kal Tire location and have their vehicle identification number engraved on their catalytic converter for $40, which is at cost for Kal Tire.

A sticker will be included that can be put on a car, letting potential thieves know the catalytic converter has been engraved.

"We'll take the VIN number (and) put it on, essentially, tape, put it on the catalytic converter and engrave through the tape so we don't get any spelling mistakes," said Simon Hendriks, Kal Tire store manager.

"And then, we will put stickers in the window indicating the vehicle has the catalytic converter engraved as a deterrent."

Kal Tire has partnered with AMA as well as several police services in Alberta.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in several areas of the province.

In 2022, thefts in Calgary more than doubled year over year to 3,439 reported thefts, while Edmonton had 3,514 reported thefts last year, which was up 82 per cent over 2020.

"It's something that we are regularly hearing about. And something we wanted to empower ourselves to do something about, and hopefully curb this theft that is occurring in really all stretches and corners of the province,” said Jeff Kasbrick, AMA vice-president of advocacy and operations.

Lethbridge hasn't seen the same increase.

So far in 2023, there have been four reported thefts in the city, and just three in all of 2022.

Lethbridge's smaller size can make it more difficult for criminals to sell stolen parts, according to police.

"Just sheer population numbers and opportunity to be able to sell those parts up in Calgary, Edmonton, things like that seem to lead to higher numbers in those areas," said Sgt. Liam Breedon of the Lethbridge police's property crime unit and crime suppression team.

While they have yet to see any significant increase, Breedon says it's something Lethbridge police are monitoring and working to prevent.

"There's always fear of a trend. Obviously, sometimes with Calgary kind of being our big brother and/or Edmonton, sometimes those trends will follow down to us. We're not naive to the fact that it will at some point, we're just hoping that through this program, through some other initiatives, that we can try to help at least curtail that," Breedon said.