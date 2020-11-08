For one Calgary brand, making a political statement is as important as making a fashion statement — now its tops printed with the image of Kamala Harris are in high demand.

The political and feminist fashion company Madame Premier was founded in 2019 by Sarah Elder-Chamanara from her home in northwest Calgary.

She commissioned and Edmonton-based artist to create the portrait to be printed on t-shirts, but the limited supply quickly sold out Saturday after the historic election results.

She says she cried many times at news that Kamala Harris is the United States of Amercia’s Vice President-Elect.

“Kamala Harris has shattered that second highest hardest glass ceiling in American politics.”

The win is a first for a woman, and person of colour.

Elder-Chamanara is now offering preorders and will create more shirts based on demand — but when she spoke to CTV News on Sunday, the only one left was the one on her back.

She says Madame Premier celebrates women and minorities who want to see themselves reflected in politics and in fashion.

A self-dubbed political junkie, she’s inspired by Canada’s female leaders but wants to see more women in leadership in this country.

“In Alberta we’ve had (former Premier) Rachel notley, in B.C. we had (former Premier) Christie Clark, there’s currently only one female premier in Canada.”

“How can we move the needle on that?”

Clothing sales took off at the start of the pandemic — in a fundraising campaign for local charities featuring portraits of Canada’s medical leaders including Alberta’s Chied Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, British Colimbia’s top doctor Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Teresa Tam at the national level.

She hopes this recent example of female success south of the border will encourage others to aim high.

“It gives us a renewed send of optimism that anything is possible for women in politics we just need to keep pushing for it.”

More Kamala Harris tshirts will be printed according to demand —pre-orders are now being accepted online.