CALGARY -- A B.C. man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a senior at a northwest Calgary motel in 2019.

Officers were called to the Red Carpet Inn in the 4600 block of 16th Avenue N.W. on the afternoon of March 15, 2019 following the discovery of a body.

The deceased was identified as 66-year-old Harry 'Frank' Vincent Jones and investigators determined that he had died as a result of a targeted attack in or near his motel room.

Police identified 58-year-old Dale Topalinski as a suspect and the Kamloops, B.C. man was arrested on July 8.

Topalinski was charged with manslaughter in connection with Jones' death. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.