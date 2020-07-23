CALGARY -- Surrounded by the Canadian Rockies in Alberta's Kananaskis Country, Pomeroy Lodging and neighbouring Crosswaters Resort will be reopening Friday after Alberta Health Services gave them the go-ahead.

The spa and the resort, which shut down in March because of COVID-19, has since changed their service offerings in response to the coronavirus with a revised capacity with health and safety measures in place.

"The health and wellbeing of our guests is at the heart of what we do," said Alexandra Sharpe-Keene, vice president of spa operations. "Wellness routines have been so important over the past few months and I look forward to seeing the Kananaskis Nordic Spa become a key part of peoples' self-care rituals once more."

Graeme Jenkins, vice president of operations with Pomeroy Lodging says they’re happy to once again offer their guests a chance to recharge and relax. He says it's a perfect way to experience fresh local food with a stunning view of the mountains.

"This newly renovated accommodation is one of the Kananaskis region’s hidden gems and its latest picnic and spa package is the perfect way to experience everything the resort and the area has to offer."

Both the spa and Crosswaters Resort are committed to the health and well-being of their guests and staff.

Enhanced health and safety protocols in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Touchless intake, check-in and payment

Extended time between spa treatments to allow for additional disinfecting between guests

The reconfiguration of all entryways and reception desks to allow for social distancing

Employee wellness checks at the start and end of every shift

Bluetooth technology that monitors max capacity (65 people) and social distancing in the spa

Staggered access to the spa’s hydrotherapy pools that allows time for full sanitization in between morning (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) and evening (3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.) sessions

Prohibited re-entry to the spa upon exit to help manage guest capacity

Access to the spa by reservation only, required at least 24 hours in advance

For more information, visit knordicspa.com or crosswatersresort.com.