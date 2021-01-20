CALGARY -- For more than a decade, Mike Clark, owner of the popular bar Mikey's on 12th Avenue, has been supporting Calgary's music scene, hosting open mic nights and scores of concerts and shows.

And now, members of Calgary's music community — and the city at large — are supporting Clark after his Turner Valley, Alta. Home was damaged in a fire.

Clark and his wife managed to escape the Sunday night blaze unharmed but sadly, their cat, Isis, perished.

The upper floor of the home was badly damaged.

A GoFundMe account has been started, having raised about $8,000 of its $10,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.

"Obviously he's shocked about everything," said Emily Brown, a former manager at Mikey's on 12th Avenue.

"He messaged me and said, 'I'm humbled, and you know I don't get humbled too often.' Him and his wife are speechless about the outpouring of support from the music community, patrons and staff.”

Brown said it's no surprise people are supporting Clark as he has done the same many times before.

"This one patron we have, he needed an electric (wheelchair) and he did not have the means for that, so Mike dedicated a whole Saturday jam to that and raised enough to buy the chair and surprised him with it," she said. "So this is karma in full circle."